Chukars Cool off PaddleHeads in 9-3 Defeat

June 13, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads had been in the win column in every game of this homestand entering Wednesday night. In game 2 of the series opposite the Idaho Falls Chukars however, it would be the visitors finding an early lead in the 2nd inning. Idaho Falls would slowly see an advantage evaporate in the opening game of the series Tuesday after taking an early lead. The Chukars would make sure this night would be much different however thanks to an offensive push in the middle innings.

Idaho Falls would bring home 7 runs in the 4th, and 5th innings combined to jump to a sizable advantage. The effort in the 4th would highlight this push, scoring 5 runs in that inning. The PaddleHeads would never score more than 1 run in a single inning on the flipside allowing Idaho Falls to stay comfortably in front. Starter Casey Minchey also played a big role in keeping the PaddleHeads at bay over 6 innings of work as the Chukars cruised to a 9-3 win.

