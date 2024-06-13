Mustangs Hit Three Homers in Win

June 13, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

A rebound game for the Mustangs as they explode for 15 runs to beat the Raptors 15-1.

Pat Maybach collects his third quality start in a row and improves to 3-0. He tossed seven innings giving up just one run on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Pat Mills and Jacob Kline collected two-run home runs, while Travis Holt collects the second grand slam by a Mustang this year.

The Mustangs took a 2-0 lead in the second on a RBI single by Kline, scoring Evan Blum who singled, to go up 1-0. Blake Evans popped up to left field, but Nick Ultsch dropped the ball and Abe Valdez, who doubled, scored, and the Mustangs led 2-0.

The Raptors collected their only run in the second inning. Connor Bagnieski singled to lead it off, and advanced to second on a wild pitch, and advanced to third on a fly ball by Raymond Gil in center. Matthew Golda hit a ball to Pat Mills, and he booted the ball, which allowed Bagnieski to score, and the Raptors made it 2-1.

The Mustangs had a two-run home run by Pat Mills gave the Mustangs some cushion in the third to go up 4-1.

Ryan led off the fifth hit by a pitch and stole second, with an RBI single by Travis Holt gave the Mustangs a 5-1 lead.

Abe Valdez hit home Holt with a single and the Mustangs led 6-1. Jacob Kline put a cherry on top of the fifth with a two-run home run off the scoreboard in left field to go up 8-1.

In the sixth, Mills hit an RBI single to bring home Ryan, who got hit by a pitch for the second time, while Evan Blum brought home Mills, and Holt scored on a passed ball and made it a 11-1 game.

The Mustangs benefited from a scoreless eighth inning by left-hander Sayer Diederich.

Holt hit his grand slam in the ninth inning to give the Mustangs the 15-1 lead.

Trevor Jackson surrendered a leadoff single in the ninth, but struck out the next three batters to give the Mustangs the win.

The Mustangs look for a series win Thursday with Austin Mora on the hill. Coverage starts at 6:10 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or ESPNbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

