Mustangs Hit Three Homers in Win
June 13, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Billings Mustangs News Release
A rebound game for the Mustangs as they explode for 15 runs to beat the Raptors 15-1.
Pat Maybach collects his third quality start in a row and improves to 3-0. He tossed seven innings giving up just one run on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
Pat Mills and Jacob Kline collected two-run home runs, while Travis Holt collects the second grand slam by a Mustang this year.
The Mustangs took a 2-0 lead in the second on a RBI single by Kline, scoring Evan Blum who singled, to go up 1-0. Blake Evans popped up to left field, but Nick Ultsch dropped the ball and Abe Valdez, who doubled, scored, and the Mustangs led 2-0.
The Raptors collected their only run in the second inning. Connor Bagnieski singled to lead it off, and advanced to second on a wild pitch, and advanced to third on a fly ball by Raymond Gil in center. Matthew Golda hit a ball to Pat Mills, and he booted the ball, which allowed Bagnieski to score, and the Raptors made it 2-1.
The Mustangs had a two-run home run by Pat Mills gave the Mustangs some cushion in the third to go up 4-1.
Ryan led off the fifth hit by a pitch and stole second, with an RBI single by Travis Holt gave the Mustangs a 5-1 lead.
Abe Valdez hit home Holt with a single and the Mustangs led 6-1. Jacob Kline put a cherry on top of the fifth with a two-run home run off the scoreboard in left field to go up 8-1.
In the sixth, Mills hit an RBI single to bring home Ryan, who got hit by a pitch for the second time, while Evan Blum brought home Mills, and Holt scored on a passed ball and made it a 11-1 game.
The Mustangs benefited from a scoreless eighth inning by left-hander Sayer Diederich.
Holt hit his grand slam in the ninth inning to give the Mustangs the 15-1 lead.
Trevor Jackson surrendered a leadoff single in the ninth, but struck out the next three batters to give the Mustangs the win.
The Mustangs look for a series win Thursday with Austin Mora on the hill. Coverage starts at 6:10 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or ESPNbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from June 13, 2024
- Mustangs Can't Overcome Five-Run Raptors' 4th - Billings Mustangs
- Oakland Ballers Invite Families for Father's Day - Oakland Ballers
- Castillo Hits Five Home Runs as Glacier Wins KO Round - Glacier Range Riders
- Chukars Fight But Fall Behind Late against PaddleHeads in Defeat - Idaho Falls Chukars
- Chuks Return to the Win Column with Win over PaddleHeads - Idaho Falls Chukars
- Jackalopes Doubled up by Boise, 4-2 - Grand Junction Jackalopes
- Oakland Drops Game Two, 6-2 - Oakland Ballers
- Chukars Cool off PaddleHeads in 9-3 Defeat - Missoula PaddleHeads
- Mustangs Hit Three Homers in Win - Billings Mustangs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.