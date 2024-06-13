Oakland Ballers Invite Families for Father's Day

June 13, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







The Oakland Ballers invite bay area families out to celebrate Father's Day with us on Sunday June 16th, for our 1:05pm game vs the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

We'll be celebrating fathers all game long at our family friendly park. We hope to make Father's Day 2024 a day to remember with a great family friendly experience at our newly rennovated ballpark at Raimondi Park.

If it's your first time to the park, some things to know:

We serve classic baseball concession fare plus food from a selection of Oakland's finest food trucks in our food truck area. Vegan options are also available.

We have draft beer, canned beer, cocktails in a can, and other beverages for sale.

Merch is available for sale at the game and also online at Oaklandish.

We encourage using public transportation, bicycling, and walking to the park. We have a bicycle valet, a free shuttle from the West Oakland BART stop (just outside the main entrance), and AC Transit provides multiple nearby lines.

Parking is available for pre-sale -- parking access tickets are bought just like tickets to the ballpark. Look at the lower right corner of our seatmap when buying tickets and you can click on a parking lot to buy a ticket to park there. You can also pay for parking day-of, via credit card.

We are a cashless park, all transactions are via credit/debit card.

We have a clear-bag policy and all patrons must go through our security checkpoints before entering the park.

Read more and checkout our map on our Game Day Information page.

Get Tickets for Sunday June 16th 1:05pm Game.

