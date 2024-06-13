Chukars Fight But Fall Behind Late against PaddleHeads in Defeat

The Idaho Falls Chukars (5-14) fell 10-4 on the road against the Missoula PaddleHeads (16-3) on Tuesday night.

Chris Monroe gave Idaho Falls an early 1-0 lead in the second inning when he clobbered a 478-foot home run off of the scoreboard. He tacked on another run in the top of the ninth inning when he slapped a single to score Trevor Rogers.

Brian Williams shined in his second start with the Chukars, going 5.0 innings and allowing four runs on six hits. His major damage came off the bats of Collin Gordon and Alec Sanchez. Gordon smacked a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning to put the PaddleHeads ahead 2-1 and Sanchez tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with a solo shot.

Kevin Johnson improved on his .383 batting average with two hits, including a double in the fourth inning and an RBI single in the third inning.

Ryan Mccarthy made his professional baseball debut behind the plate for the Chukars. He played a role in the Chukars pitchers striking out eight Missoula hitters and he picked up a walk at the plate.

The Chukars and PaddleHeads will tangle again on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Fans can listen to the game live on KSPZ 980 The Sports Zone or stream the game live on FloSports.

