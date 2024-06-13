Oakland Drops Game Two, 6-2

June 13, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

OAKLAND, CA - The Ballers took to the field in game two, looking to draw even in the series with the Rocky Mountain Vibes. However, unrealized scoring opportunities left the Ballers on the wrong side of a 6-2 Rocky Mountain victory.

Oakland's offense struggled in game one of the series, and night two brought little difference. The Ballers stranded 11 runners in the game, and were held to just two hits after the 2 nd inning of play. The Rocky Mountain Vibes continued to prompt a scoring outburst from the Ballers, as they continuously walked and hit batters throughout the night. The Ballers were able to deliver just a single hit with runners in scoring position tonight - a two-run double by Ian Jenkins, which proved to be the only runs Oakland would push across.

The Ballers pitching kept them in this ballgame. As opener Kelsie Whitmore exited after two innings on the mound, and turned the ball over to Aaron Eden. Eden was spectacular in long relief. Allowing just a single hit, and striking out nine Vibes batters over his five innings of work. Eden had full command of his pitching arsenal, and kept Vibes batters off balance throughout his outing.

Oakland has scored just five runs over the first two games of this series, and none have come after the 3 rd inning of either game. The Ballers have delivered just two hits with runners in scoring position over the two games as well. With Oakland now trailing 2-0 in the series, and wanting to remain in the first half race to a playoff spot, the Ballers will need to capitalize on scoring opportunities in the remaining four games of this series. With Christian Cosby projected to get the ball from manager Micah Franklin on Thursday night, Oakland will look to provide their big right-hander with early offense.

