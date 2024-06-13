Jackalopes Doubled up by Boise, 4-2

The Boise Hawks clinched a 4-2 victory over the Grand Junction Jackalopes at Memorial Stadium in Boise, Idaho on Wednesday.

The Hawks surged ahead in the first inning, scoring three runs. Kole Kaler and Micah Yonamine reached base with walks, and a key single by Nicholas Klemp, followed by a throwing error, brought in the three runs.

A fourth run was added in the second inning when Noah Marcelo hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Micah Yonamine and giving the Hawks a 4-0 lead.

The Jackalopes fought back with a solo home run by Damian Henderson in the fourth inning and another run in the sixth when speedster Julian Boyd scored on a wild pitch, but their offense fell short against the Hawks' pitching staff.

"We had a tough first inning, after that we played them straight up" said Jackalopes manager Chris Knabenshue after the game. "It really feels like things are coming together."

Stephen Still was stellar out of the bullpen for the Jackalopes. He came on in the fifth inning and went on to throw 3.1 innings, only giving up a hit and a walk in that time while striking out 5.

Despite a strong pitching performance from Stephen Still, the Jackalopes couldn't overcome the early deficit. The Hawks' pitching trio, led by Robert Dudzinski, stifled the Jackalopes' offense to secure the win in front of 2,899 fans.

Game three of the series between the Hawks and Jackalopes kicks off Thursday night at 7:05pm at Memorial Stadium in Boise. All games can be watched all season long at https://share.flosports.tv/SHbH

