Mustangs Can't Overcome Five-Run Raptors' 4th

June 13, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Runners in scoring position were a problem for the Mustangs as they fall to the Raptors 8-5.

Hitters went 2-15 with just two RBIs with 14 runners stranded tonight. The Mustangs have lost three of their last four games for the first time in 2024.

Mustangs left-hander Luke Rettig (0-3) receives the loss, while Shane Gustafson earns the win (2-0).

Mustangs center-fielder Brendan Ryan gave the Mustangs a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a 409 foot missile over the right field wall 107 miles per hour off the bat.

Travis Holt walked and came around to score on an RBI double by Pat Mills to go up 2-0 in the first.

With a runner aboard at second, Mustang starting right-hander Austin Mora collected two outs in the bottom of the third, but gave up back to back base hits to Raptors designated hitter Nick Ultsch and right-fielder Pearce Howard, and Mora walked the next three batters, two with the bases loaded, to give the Raptors a 3-2 lead.

Mora pitched the next two innings scoreless, but that's as far as he would go.

In the top of the fourth, Mustangs right-fielder Evan Blum cashed in his first home run of the year as he led off the inning with an opposite field bomb to tie the game at 3-3.

Mustangs left-hander Luke Rettig took over in the fourth, and Mathew Golda collected a leadoff single, which started a rally over five straight hits, with a sixth by catcher Landen Barnes and the Raptors led 8-3.

In the fifth, Mustangs right-hander Brendan Medoro took over and pitched well, going four scoreless innings giving up just two hits with a strikeout.

A leadoff single by Blum, and a double by third baseman Mitch Moralez put two runners in scoring position, but designated hitter Jason Rooks grounded into a fielder's choice that caught Blum in a rundown to slow the momentum. Catcher Issac Lovings singled home Moralez to bring the Mustangs within four runs.

In the eighth, a two-out RBI single by Mills brought home Blake Evans, who pinch ran for Lovings reaching on a hit by pitch to start the inning, bringing the Mustangs within three.

With one out in the ninth, Moralez and Rooks reached on walks, but pinch-hitter Alejandro Figueredo hit into a 6-4-3 game ending double play.

The Mustangs look for an equalizer Friday, as Ethan McRae takes the mound. Coverage starts at 6:10 p.m. with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.