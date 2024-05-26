Hawks Shut down Jackalopes

The Boise Hawks defeated the Grand Junction Jackalopes 7-1, capitalizing on defensive miscues and timely hitting. The Jackalopes' struggles continued, dropping their record to 1-4 while the Hawks improved to 4-1.

The Hawks jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning. Micah Yonamine's double set the stage, and Troy Viola drove in a run with a single. Kole Kaler also contributed with an RBI double.

Boise extended their lead with two more runs in the third inning and another in the fourth. Noah Marcelo's sacrifice fly and Patrick Merino's triple were key hits that helped the Hawks capitalize on the Jackalopes' defensive errors.

The Jackalopes managed to break through in the eighth inning when Druw Sackett hit a solo home run, their only run of the game. However, the Hawks quickly responded with additional runs in the seventh and eighth innings, sealing their dominant performance.

Grand Junction's defensive issues were a significant factor in the loss, committing four errors that led to several unearned runs. Boise, on the other hand, played a clean game defensively, which bolstered their pitching efforts.

The Boise Hawks displayed a well-rounded performance with strong pitching, timely hitting, and solid defense. The Grand Junction Jackalopes, despite a strong solo home run from Druw Sackett, were unable to overcome their defensive lapses and lack of offensive production. With this win, the Hawks continue their strong start to the season, while the Jackalopes will need to regroup and address their defensive issues to turn their season around.

The final game of the series is today in Boise at Memorial Stadium, the game starts at 1:05pm. Watch all season long at https://share.flosports.tv/SHbH.

The Jackalopes Opening Night at Suplizio Field is slated for June 4th at 6:35pm against the Northern Colorado Owlz. Tickets are available at https://vivenu.com/seller/grand-junction-jackalopes-x73o

