Jackalopes Hold off Boise for 9-7 Victory

June 14, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes edged out the Boise Hawks 9-7 in a nail-biting game at Memorial Stadium in Boise, Idaho on Thursday.

The Jackalopes struck first with a run in the opening inning thanks to a single from Andres Rios that scored Julian Boyd. They followed this up with a three-run inning in the fourth and a four-run inning in the sixth.

Andres Rios powered the offense with two home runs and five RBIs, leading his team to a much-needed victory. He ended the game 3-for-4 with one walk and crossed the plate twice himself.

Tryout signee Brandon Ross got the win for the Jackalopes. He came out of the bullpen in the fourth inning and threw for 2.2 innings, only giving up one hit and striking out three. Elijah Johnson struck out 7 in his start which lasted 3.1 innings, and Hunter Bryan picked up the save with his one inning of work.

Both teams committed three errors a piece in this game. Despite the Jackalopes' defensive errors, their offense and solid bullpen performance sealed the win.

"Great win" said Jackalopes Manager Chris Knabenshue following the game. "We still need to clean up our defense and get our starters to go deeper into the game, but our offense was good and our role pitchers at the end of the game executed well."

The Hawks made a late push but fell short. This win marks the Jackalopes' sixth victory of the season, improving their record to 6-15, while the Hawks drop to 15-6.

Game four of the series between the Hawks and Jackalopes kicks off Friday night at 7:05pm at Memorial Stadium in Boise. All games can be watched all season long at https://share.flosports.tv/SHbH

