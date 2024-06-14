Mustangs Open Six-Game Homestand Tuesday

June 14, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

It's the first look at the Paddleheads since the 2023 Division Playoffs

The Mustangs open up their only homestand against the Paddleheads in the first half of the 2024 season Tuesday, June 18.

In 2023, the Mustangs and Paddleheads proved to be a competitive matchup, as the Mustangs won eight of 18 games against the 2022 Pioneer League Champions, and the Mustangs beat the Paddleheads in Missoula in the 2023 North Division Playoffs two games to one.

Missoula has started off the season on a tear. As of this release, they lead the Pioneer League by two games. However, the Mustangs are within striking distance. They sit six games behind Missoula with six games occurring at Dehler Park. Including playoffs, the Mustangs were 5-5 against the Paddleheads at home in 2023.

This homestand also features a handful of fun promotions.

As always, Wednesday is Warrior Wishes Wednesday. The Mustangs will wear their patriotic red, white, and blue home jerseys in support of Warrior Wishes, which empowers veterans to visit ballparks and stadiums around the country. At the end of the season, the Mustangs will auction off the jersey's to fans. All proceeds from the jerseys will benefit Warrior Wishes. The Mustangs will also offer $5 general admission tickets to active and retired military.

There's more information about Warrior Wishes at warriorwishes.org.

Thursday is non-profit night, celebrating local non-profits.

Sunday is Shipton's Big R Pups in the Park day. The Mustangs will offer tickets for $5 for all dogs who wish to attend the game. Proceeds from tickets for dogs will go to the local Humane Society.

The Mustangs look forward to seeing everyone at Dehler Park Tuesday, June 18, through Sunday, June 23.

