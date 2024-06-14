This Week with the Jackalopes

June 14, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







We have fun promotions and events each night this week, check out the list of promos below!

June 18th - Golf Night

Tuesday is Golf Night at Suplizio Field! We will have special golf themed activities going on all night including on-field games, interactive golf-themed videoboard activities, giveaways and more!

June 19th - Wiener Wednesday

Every Wednesday this year is Wiener Wednesday at Suplizio Field! Enjoy special Vienna Beef hot dogs for $1 every Wednesday this season at the Jackalopes game!

June 20th - Thirsty Thursday

Enjoy $2 draft beers from the time gates open to first pitch every Thursday this year!

June 21st - Hawaii Night

Friday night is Hawaii Night at the Jackalopes game! We'll have special Hawaiian themed food, games, activities and more! Come down to the Jackalopes game on Friday and say Aloha!

June 22nd - Boxing Night

Saturday is Boxing Night here at Suplizio Field! We'll have a three-round fight taking place between innings, you won't want to miss this! In addition to the boxing festivities, there will be a spcial Community Hospital Jackalopes jersey that will be auctioned off during the game!

June 23rd - Brunch & Splash Sunday

Every Sunday this year is Splash Sunday at Suplizio Field! With special on-field and in-stand games and activities, all involving a SPLASH, the kids have a great place to cool off this summer! In addition, every Sunday this year we are offering special brunch items at our concession stands! Choose from your favorites such as our breakfast sandwich, the triple play (eggs, bacon and pancakes), breakfast tacos and more!

