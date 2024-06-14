This Week with the Jackalopes
June 14, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release
We have fun promotions and events each night this week, check out the list of promos below!
June 18th - Golf Night
Tuesday is Golf Night at Suplizio Field! We will have special golf themed activities going on all night including on-field games, interactive golf-themed videoboard activities, giveaways and more!
June 19th - Wiener Wednesday
Every Wednesday this year is Wiener Wednesday at Suplizio Field! Enjoy special Vienna Beef hot dogs for $1 every Wednesday this season at the Jackalopes game!
June 20th - Thirsty Thursday
Enjoy $2 draft beers from the time gates open to first pitch every Thursday this year!
June 21st - Hawaii Night
Friday night is Hawaii Night at the Jackalopes game! We'll have special Hawaiian themed food, games, activities and more! Come down to the Jackalopes game on Friday and say Aloha!
June 22nd - Boxing Night
Saturday is Boxing Night here at Suplizio Field! We'll have a three-round fight taking place between innings, you won't want to miss this! In addition to the boxing festivities, there will be a spcial Community Hospital Jackalopes jersey that will be auctioned off during the game!
June 23rd - Brunch & Splash Sunday
Every Sunday this year is Splash Sunday at Suplizio Field! With special on-field and in-stand games and activities, all involving a SPLASH, the kids have a great place to cool off this summer! In addition, every Sunday this year we are offering special brunch items at our concession stands! Choose from your favorites such as our breakfast sandwich, the triple play (eggs, bacon and pancakes), breakfast tacos and more!
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from June 14, 2024
- This Week with the Jackalopes - Grand Junction Jackalopes
- Mustangs Open Six-Game Homestand Tuesday - Billings Mustangs
- Jackalopes Hold off Boise for 9-7 Victory - Grand Junction Jackalopes
- PaddleHeads Bounce Back in 12-1 Win Over Chukars - Missoula PaddleHeads
- Late Rally Boosts Oakland to 5-3 Victory - Oakland Ballers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Junction Jackalopes Stories
- This Week with the Jackalopes
- Jackalopes Hold off Boise for 9-7 Victory
- Jackalopes Doubled up by Boise, 4-2
- Early Lead Disappears
- Walks Haunt Jackalopes