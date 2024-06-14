PaddleHeads Bounce Back in 12-1 Win Over Chukars

June 14, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - A rubber match of a 3-game series between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Idaho Falls Chukars took center stage at Allegiance Field Thursday night. After leveling the series with a win Wednesday, Idaho Falls would get off to an ideal start thanks to a leadoff home run in the top of the 1st. The Chukars would also see men reach in the frames that followed as well creating strenuous situations. The PaddleHeads staff would not budge the rest of the way however, stranding 13 runners on base. The offense of Missoula would also find plenty of success on the flipside throughout the night.

The PaddleHeads attack would tally 9 extra base hits as a team throughout the contest tallying runs in each of the 1st 4 innings. The Chukars would be held scoreless in every inning after the first as Elijah Gill, Mark Timmins, and Arman Sabouri kept things under control throughout. This led to a convincing 12-1 win for Missoula allowing the PaddleHeads to snag another series victory ahead of the final 3 games of the current 12 game homestand.

