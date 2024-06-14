Late Rally Boosts Oakland to 5-3 Victory

June 14, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

OAKLAND, CA -[ The Oakland Ballers got themselves back in the series with a come from behind 5-3 victory tonight against the Rocky Mountain Vibes. Oakland put an end to their offensive struggles with a 4-run 7 th inning, which would prove to be the difference in the ballgame.

The Ballers had struggled to get much going offensively against the Vibes in the series coming into tonight. With Oakland unable to score after the 3 rd inning in each of the first two contests, and were held to just five hits in both of their losses to Rocky Mountain. The Ballers trailed 3-1 going into the home half of the 7 th inning, and with two outs it looked like another scoring chance was going to go by the wayside. However, Austin Davis had other ideas, as the Ballers outfielder belted a game-tying 2-run home run over the left field fence off of Vibes starter Christian Day. The Ballers weren't done, as they capitalized on a fielding error, which allowed Dondrei Hubbard a chance to bat. He would drive in the go-ahead run, and when the dust settled, Oakland led the contest 5-3.

The Ballers got another stellar performance out of starter Christian Cosby on the mound tonight. When we saw him last, he set a Ballers record for strikeouts in a single appearance, fanning 13 Yolo batters. Tonight was more of the same from the Chapman University product, as he struck out 11 Vibes batters over six innings. Cosby would leave with a no-decision by his name, as reliever Connor Richardson picked up the win, his third of the season. Jake Dahle slammed the door, collecting his first save of the season.

With the win Oakland improves to 12-9 on the year, and keeps themselves in the playoff conversation as we near the halfway point of the first half of the Pioneer League season. The Ballers will look to carry the momentum from their comeback win tonight into the remaining three games of the series before they hit the road for Yolo next week. You can get your tickets for all Ballers home games at oaklandballers.com, or listen live on 860AM The Answer.

