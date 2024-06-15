Jackalopes Score Second Straight Victory

June 15, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Grand Junction Jackalopes triumphed over the Boise Hawks 6-3 in a competitive matchup on June 14, 2024, at Memorial Stadium in Boise, Idaho. This victory brings the Jackalopes' record to 7-15 while the Hawks fall to 15-7.

The Jackalopes came out swinging, quickly establishing their presence with a run in the first inning and adding two more in the second. Andres Rios, a cornerstone for the Jackalopes, demonstrated his prowess at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. His performance, along with Conrad Villafuerte 's 3-for-4 outing that included an RBI, set a solid foundation for Grand Junction.

Grand Junction's pitching was a key factor in their victory. Starting pitcher Josh Verdon delivered a steady performance, allowing five hits but no runs through 4.1 innings. Despite issuing three walks, Verdon's ability to escape jams without surrendering runs was pivotal. The bullpen then took over with Cole Lee earning his second win of the season by throwing 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out two.

Grand Junctions bullpen faced some turbulence in the 7 th, allowing three runs, but Diego Jordan and closer Hunter Bryan shut the door on any comeback hopes the Hawks had. Bryan, notching his fifth save, displayed impeccable control and composure in the final inning, striking out one and allowing just one hit.

The Hawks, who have been dominant this season with a 15-7 record, were stunned by the Jackalopes' early offensive burst and strong pitching. Despite a late rally in the seventh inning, where they scored three runs, the Hawks couldn't close the gap. Their lineup, while producing 12 hits, struggled to convert those opportunities into runs, leaving 14 runners on base.

"Great win" said Jackalopes manager Chris Knabenshue following the game. "Nice to back a win with another, especially against a quality club like Boise. The strong start by Josh was outstanding and our role pitchers at the end of the game executed well."

