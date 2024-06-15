Mustangs Surrender Two Leads in 16-5 Loss

June 15, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Mustangs surrender two different leads and fall 16-5 to the Raptors.

Ogden takes a three-game-to-one series lead over the Mustangs.

Brendan Ryan homered for his second straight game in the top of the first, bringing home Taylor Lomack, to go up 2-0. Travis Holt tripled off the center-field fence and came home on an RBI single by Pat Mills and the Mustangs led 3-0.

Ethan McRae retired the first four hitters he saw, but gave up a solo home run to Pearce Howard to bring the Raptors within two in the bottom of the second.

The Raptors picked up a two-run home run from Raymond Gil to tie it in the second inning.

Evan Blum continued his clutch hitting with an RBI single to bring home Alejandro Figueredo, who doubled, and the Mustangs took the lead 4-3.

McRae ran into trouble in the third, as he hit Jack Cone with a pitch, Connor Bagnieski singled, and Nick Ultsch doubled home Cone, while Landen Barnes doubled to score both Bagnieski and Ultsch to go up 6-4.

In the bottom of the fifth, McRae surrendered three hits in a row from Chris Sargent, another Ultsch double, and a Howard double to bring them both home, and that would be the end of the night for McRae. He gave up eight runs on nine hits with a walk and two strikeouts in four innings of work.

Mitch Moralez led off the sixth with a single, and Evan Blum got hit by a pitch. This started some momentum for the Mustangs down 8-4, but a line drive into center by Jacob Kline caught Moralez tagging at second, and Cone threw Moralez out at third base.

With the bases loaded, Bryce Yamamoto threw a wild pitch and Evan Blum stopped at third, while Lomack didn't see the stop sign. Catcher Chris Sargent threw out Lomack at first and the Mustangs had two outs quickly.

Blum would score on another Yamamoto wild pitch, but the Mustangs would only have one baserunner the rest of the game. The final 10 Mustangs went down in order.

Meanwhile, the Raptors scored another run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Ultsch to score Cone. The Raptors would score two in the seventh and five more in the eighth.

The Mustangs look for a way to get back into the series Saturday. Coverage starts at 6:10 p.m. with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or ESPNbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.