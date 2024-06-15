Lambert Shuts Down Vibes in 5-1 Victory

June 15, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







OAKLAND, CA - The Oakland Ballers drew even with the Rocky Mountain vibes at two games apiece after they collected their second win in as many nights by a 5-1 final score. Oakland was led to victory by starter Carson Lambert 's sensational outing, and a 4-run 6 th inning.

The Ballers were fresh off a win last night, where starter Christian Cosby authored a phenomenal six inning outing where he struck out 11 Vibes batters on his way to picking up the win. Tonight, it was Carson Lambert, who picked up his first win of the season thanks to an impressive six inning performance. In one of the most dominant starts by a Ballers pitcher this season, Lambert allowed just a single hit through six innings on the mound. The game started off rocky, as Lambert walked the first batter of the game, but he would settle in after striking out a pair of batters in the game's opening frame. The only blemish in the hit column, was a bunt single by leadoff batter Brett Carson in the 3 rd inning. Lambert would allow just the single hit, and retire the final 11 batters he faced. The former USC Trojan picked up nine strikeouts for a Ballers pitching staff that leads the Pioneer League in strikeouts. Oakland's bullpen combo of Abraham De Leon and Connor Richardson would finish off the final three innings, allowing just a single run on two hits.

This game was another pitcher's duel through the first five frames, as Vibes starter Nick Powers went blow for blow with Lambert, as he wouldn't allow a single run through his first five innings on the mound as well. The Ballers would finally break through in the bottom of the 6 th inning, where a leadoff double by Austin Davis would ignite a game-changing inning for the Ballers offense. With runners on first and second batter Dondrei Hubbard hit a ground ball to third base that had the looks of a potential inning-ending double play. However, third baseman Eddie McCabe was unable to coral it, and the ball made its way into left field, allowing Davis to score, and the tie to be broken. The very next batter, Trevor Halsema, broke the game open with a 3-run blast off of the light tower in left field. The 4-run frame for Oakland would prove to be the difference, as the Ballers rode that advantage to a 5-1 victory.

In each of Oakland's two wins this series, it has been one big offensive inning in the back half of the ballgame that has allowed them to secure the lead and the eventual win. The Ballers will now look to take a lead in the series as the teams are tied at two games each heading into the final two contests this weekend.

You can get your tickets for all Ballers home games at oaklandballers.com, or listen live on 860AM The Answer.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.