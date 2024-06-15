Bullpen Holds the Line in 8-7 Victory Over Great Falls

June 15, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- After a sizable rally in the 4th inning, the Missoula PaddleHeads probably felt confident in Friday's battle with the Great Falls Voyagers. Missoula would open a 6-run lead behind the offensive push to lead 8-2. The Voyagers would prove to have a fight in them in the innings that followed however, scoring 5 unanswered runs in the 5th, and 6th innings to get right back into the game. The PaddleHeads offense would also remain quiet the rest of the way after their success in the 4th inning. This would leave no margin for error down the stretch for the PaddleHeads bullpen. A 3 man trio would prove to be up to the task.

The combination of Trent Anderson, Ethan Swanson, and Andrew Garcia would not budge over the final 3 2/3 innings of Friday's contest with Missoula clinging to a one run lead. This gutsy work from the pen would pave the way to a game 1 win as Missoula hung on by a tally of 8-7. With the win, Missoula also saw its lead atop the Pioneer League standings grow with other results benefiting the PaddleHeads Friday night.

Pioneer League Stories from June 15, 2024

