Hot Bats Fuel Boise over Jackalopes

On June 15, 2024, at Memorial Stadium in Boise, Idaho, the Boise Hawks demonstrated their dominance with a commanding 14-4 win over the Grand Junction Jackalopes. The Hawks, now 16-7 on the season, outclassed the Jackalopes, who fell to 7-16.

From the outset, Boise's offense was relentless. Kole Kaler set the tone, going 1-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, including a crucial double. Micah Yonamine and Troy Viola each added significant contributions, with Yonamine driving in three runs and Viola adding two hits and an RBI. The Hawks' lineup was a well-oiled machine, accumulating 12 hits and drawing nine walks, keeping constant pressure on the Jackalopes' pitchers.

The Hawks jumped to an early lead with three runs in the first inning and never looked back. By the end of the fifth inning, they had extended their lead to 5-2. A four-run sixth inning, capped by RBIs from Livorsi and Kalafut, widened the gap further. The seventh inning saw the Hawks pile on three more runs, effectively sealing the game.

Despite the loss, there were a few highlights for the Jackalopes. Omar Veloz shone brightly, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Julian Boyd and Andres Rios also contributed with an RBI each. However, these efforts were not enough to overcome the potent Hawks offense and the struggles on the mound.

"We kept it close for a while, then the wheels came off" said Jackalopes Manager Chris Knabenshue following the game. "We as a staff are seeing good things and feel like we are getting better each game. I really believe this is a good team we are playing and we are competitive with them."

Boise's pitching staff was solid. Reed Garland earned the win, his second of the season, by allowing four runs (three earned) over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven and walked three, effectively keeping the Jackalopes at bay. The bullpen was nearly flawless, with Evan Kowalski, Casey Dykstra, Drew Marrufo, and Ronaldo Fernandez combining to shut down the Jackalopes over the final 3.1 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out five.

Game 6 of the series is today at 1:05pm at Memorial Stadium. Watch the Jackalopes all season long at https://share.flosports.tv/SHbH

