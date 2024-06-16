9th Inning Rally Leads Voyagers to 9-5 Win

MISSOULA, MT - Pitching told the story for a large portion of the contest Saturday in Game 2 of a 3-game set between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Great Falls Voyagers. Both starting pitchers would work their way through 6 innings with both offenses tallying only 4 runs combined. A home run from Jack Lynch would prove to be the difference in the game through 7 innings as Great Falls would cling to a 2 run lead. The fortunes of both offenses would change in the final 2 frames resulting in a wild sequence of events. Both teams saw the pendulum turn in their favor over certain stretches. Behind a big rally in the top of the 9th, the Voyagers would be the team in the lead at the end of it all.

Collin Runge would open the stretch with a dramatic 2-out home run in the bottom of the 8th inning giving the PaddleHeads their first lead of the night at 4-3. The lead however would seemingly evaporate in an instance however in the top of the 9th as 7 consecutive batters would reach to start the frame. This would result in a 6-run rally for the Voyagers. Missoula tallied one run in the 9th but would not make things dramatic allowing the Voyagers to knot things up in this 3-game set by a final score of 9-5.

