Mustangs Back to Even on Road Trip

June 16, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Bit by bit the Mustangs beat the Raptors 10-1 Sunday afternoon.

Luke Rettig receives his first win, going five innings giving up just one run on five hits with six strikeouts. Meanwhile, the bullpen tosses four scoreless innings.

Brendan Medoro tossed two innings giving up just three hits with four strikeouts.

Jonathan Haab gave up one hit with two punchouts.

Trevor Jackson gives up a pair of walks, and hits a batter to start off the bottom of the ninth, but retires the next three hitters with a pair of strikeouts.

Taylor Lomack offered at the first pitch of the game to single up the middle. Brendan Ryan also hacked at a first pitch to double and put runners at second and third. Alejandro Figueredo flew out to right to bring home Lomack, while Pat Mills also flew out to bring home Ryan as the Mustangs went ahead 2-0.

Rettig retired the first five batters he faced, and sent down eight of the first nine.

Evan Blum collected his second homer in as many games to lead off the second to put the Mustangs ahead 3-0.

Figueredo doubled to lead off the third, while Mills followed with his tenth double of the year to bring home Figueredo. Mills made it to third on a wild pitch, and Mitch Moralez brought him home on a ground ball to short to lead 4-0.

Rettig gave up his only run in the fifth as he gave up one out singles to Raymond Gil and Chris Coipel. Matthew Golda brought home Gil on the third single in a row to bring the score to 5-1. Rettig forced Jack Cone to fly out to center and Connor Bagnieski to ground out to Moralez at third to end the inning.

Medoro entered in the sixth and worked around a pair of one out singles, as he struck out the side.

Mills also collected his second home run in as many games as he brought Figueredo with him to go up 7-1.

In the eighth, Jacob Kline led off the inning with a triple, and came home on a Blake Evans sacrifice fly.

Lomack walked, and Ryan singled with a two-RBI single by Figueredo as the Mustangs led 10-1.

Haab gave up a one out single and struck out the next two batters to escape the inning scoreless, while Jackson walked the tightrope in the ninth.

Missoula comes to Billings to meet the Mustangs for a six-game homestand. Coverage starts 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

