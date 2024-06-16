Ponies Kick the Dust Off

June 16, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Mustangs score nine in the seventh and beat the Raptors 20-5.

Daniel Willie earns his first professional win as he appeared for Logan Lee in relief.

Lee tossed four and a third giving up five runs, four earned, with seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Willie went three and a third scoreless giving up just a pair of hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

Sayer Diederich tossed a scoreless inning and a third, giving up a hit with a walk and a strikeout.

The Raptors took a lead in the bottom of the first on an error by Blake Evans which scored Jack Cone to go up 1-0.

The Mustangs tied the game up on a RBI single by Blake Evans on a slow ground ball in the top of the second.

Logan Lee went 1-2-3 in the second, and retired fie in a row with the go-ahead runner stranded at second in the third, and went 1-2-3 in the fourth.

In the top of the fifth, Brendan Ryan hit a RBI single to score Evans to go up 2-1. Patrick Mills hit his sixth home run of the season to drive in three to lead the Raptors 5-1.

In the home half of that inning, Chris Coipel hit a solo home run to lead off the frame. Cone singled, and Connor Bagnieski walked. Designated hitter Chris Sargent hit a home run into right field to tie it.

Lee could not escape the inning, giving up a single to Nick Ultsch and a walk to Pearce Howard.

Enter Willie. Though he gave up a baserunner on an error by Evans, he struck out Raymond Gil and forced Coipel to pop out to Taylor Lomack in left to keep the game tied.

Mustang hitters rewarded Willie with a three spot in the sixth on a lead-off home run by Evan Blum, with a two-RBI double by Ryan to go up 8-5.

In the bottom of sixth, Willie hit Cone with a pitch. Cone tried to take second, but Issac Lovings threw him out for the second out of the inning, and Willie forced Bagnieski to fly out to center.

The Mustangs put their foot down in the seventh, sending 13 men to the plate. Mills led off the inning with a walk, while Jacob Kiline singled, and Blum collected his second hit of the night. Lovings reached on an error by third baseman Raymond Gil.

With one out, Blake Evans laid down a bunt for an RBI to bring home Kline on a bang-bang play.

From there, Lomack singled, with a two-RBI single by Ryan, and a walk by Mills, with Kline walking home a run, with a two-RBI double by Blum and the Mustangs led by a score of 17-5 through seven innings.

Willie allowed the first two men to reach on singles, but induced a 4-6-3 double play from Pearce Howard, while Thomas Greely grounded out to second to end the inning.

Mills collected his second hit of the night on a double in the ninth, and came around to score on a bases loaded walk by Rooks. Meanwhile, Evans beat out a double play to score Kline, and came around to score on a wild pitch to give you the 20-5 final score.

The Mustangs look for a series split in the finale Sunday.

Coverage starts at 1:40 p.m. with first pitch at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

