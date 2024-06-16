1st Inning Barrage Leads Missoula Past Great Falls

June 16, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads brought a 12 game homestand to a close on Sunday afternoon in the series finale opposite the Great Falls Voyagers. After a disappointing loss the night prior, Missoula would face a rubber match with Great Falls. After tight battles in the previous 2 games, both teams would have dreams of a series win going into the matchup.

Hopes for the visiting Voyagers would not last long however as the PaddleHeads attack immediately would set the tone.

Missoula would tally 8 hits alone in the bottom of the 1st inning racing to an 8-0 advantage as a result. Missoula had 11 runs on the board in the first 3 innings to lead by a double digit margin.

The PaddleHeads lead would only grow from that point in a 14-3 win over Great Falls. The offense would be consistent throughout backing the effort of starter Nick Parker as 6 hitters in the order would finish with 2 hits or more.

A pair of doubles from Mike Rosario, and Josh Elvir would get the party started in the bottom of the 1st inning to kick off the sizable rally. Singles from Jaylon Lee, and Collin Runge would also bring home runs. Missoula would see 13 batters come to the plate in the 1st when it was all said and done.

Lee would produce offensively throughout the afternoon knocking in 5 runs as part of a 3-for-5 performance. Rosario and Elvir were just as lethal as the pair would also finish 3-for-5 with 4 combined runs scored and 5 RBIs. Runge tallied 2 hits or more in each game of this series opposite Great Falls and would finish up 2-for-6 Sunday.

The offense just kept on rolling in the innings that followed in the 2nd and 3rd. Lee would knock in another run with a single in the 2nd as the lead grew to double digits in the frame. Adam Fogel would get Missoula's run total to 11 in the next half inning on his 11th home run of the season to left field making the score 11-1. Parker made sure the Voyagers would have no thoughts of a comeback in a solid outing on the mound.

The product of Virgina would earn his first professional win Sunday in 5 solid innings. Parker would strike out 5 over those frames while allowing 3 runs on the day. Parker was solid in both of his outings this week in 10 innings pitched striking out 17 batters combined in the 2 outings.

Jestin Jones, and Trent Anderson would take things home the rest of the way Sunday allowing just 1 run over 4 combined innings while striking out 4.

Elvir, and Lee put on the finishing touches offensively for Missoula in the 5th knocking in 3 runs with a single, and a double making the score 14-2. The Great Falls attack would be held to just 1 run the rest of the way as Missoula ended the homestand on a high. The PaddleHeads will now take the show back on the road in a postseason rematch from last season after finishing 10-2 in games played in the Garden City.

The PaddleHeads (19-5) reclaimed a 3-game lead atop the Pioneer League standings with a victory combined with a loss from the 2nd place Boise Hawks (16-8). Missoula will now face off with the rival Billings Mustangs (13-11) for the 1st time this season beginning a 6-game series on the road on Tuesday night. This will be the first time these 2 teams have squared off since their postseason battle last September that saw the Mustangs prevail. First pitch from Dehler Park on Tuesday evening is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Hear the call from the 'Magic City' on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. and 1029espn.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.