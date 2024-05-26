Mustangs Take 4-2 Record Back to Billings

May 26, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







A wild game in Great Falls as the Mustangs fall to the Voyagers 17-13.

The Mustangs head back to Dehler Park after winning the series four games to two.

Daniel Willie struggled after giving up an RBI double in the first, but sent down three batters in a row to get out of the inning only giving up a pair. In the second, Willie sent down the first two batters, and popped up Mahki Backstrom to left-center. However, the ball fell between Rooks and Lomack on a miscommunication, with another miscommunication occurring on a Jack Lynch pop up. All in all, five runs scored on six hits and the Mustangs trailed 7-0 through two.

In the third, Willie walked the leadoff man, and Backstrom's single turned into a triple to score Ryan Major when the ball spun past Lomack to make matters worse for Willie. A total of four more would score before Willie exited the game.

Brendan Medoro got out of the inning giving up an RBI single to Hylan Hall. At the end of three, it was 13-0 Voyagers.

Tip of the cap to Voyagers pitcher James DeLoatch who tossed five innings giving up just a double in the second to Evan Blum . He gave up three walks and an unearned run, with six strikeouts.

Medoro tosses three and two thirds innings giving up just a run on five hits and three walks.

Mustangs turned it on in the sixth with a one-out homer by Alejandro Figueredo . Figuredo also hit a bases-clearing 3-RBI double in the seventh to make it a 13-5 game.

The Mustangs scored three more in the eighth on an RBI double by Patrick Mills and an RBI single by Mitch Moralez , while Abe Valdez scored on a wild pitch.

Ty Pohlmann struck out four batters, but he gave up three runs including a two-run homer by Macros Castillo to put the game out of reach and make it 17-8.

Mustangs made the game interesting and batted through the order in the ninth with a three run home run by Abe Valdez , a pinch-hit RBI single by Brendan Ryan to extend his hitting streak to four games, and an RBI single by Mitch Moralez to give him his second four-hit game of the series.

The Mustangs were unable to pull off the comeback, as they enter their first homestand at 4-2.

The Boise Hawks visit Dehler Park for the Mustangs first homestand of the season. If you can't make it, you can find all the coverage starting at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or ESPNbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.