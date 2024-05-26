Mustangs Clinch Series in Great Falls

May 26, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Mustangs picked up their first series win of the season with a 12-5 win over the Great Falls Voyagers.

Logan Lee made his first professional start and excelled over six innings. He gave up three runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts. He earns the win this evening, and its first professional win.

Taylor Lomack got things started with a leadoff walk, while Brendan Ryan hit him home on a double to make it 1-0. Mitch Moralez brought home Ryan on a single to give the Mustangs (4-1) a 2-0 lead.

Lee sent down six of the first seven batters he faced.

The Mustangs picked up three runs in the second. With a leadoff double by Blake Evans, Lomack brought him home on a double to make it 3-0. Brendan Ryan singled to bring home Lomack, and Rooks brought home Ryan on a ground ball to make it 5-0.

Lee worked out of a jam in the third with an RBI single by Voyager (1-4) right-fielder Mahki Backstrom to bring home Jose Melendez to make it 3-1.

Jake Sisto collected his first Mustang home run to make it 4-1.

In the fourth, Rooks collected another RBI with a single to score Lomack to make it 7-1.

Sisto grabbed another two RBIs in the fifth with a double to make it 9-1.

Lee got into a jam in the fifth with a leadoff single by Hylan Hall and a RBI double by Backstrom, but got out of it with a strikeout on Xane Washington and a sac fly by Jack Lynch to make it 9-3.

Ryan led off the sixth with a single, and advanced to second on an error by Xane Washington. Ryan then took off for third on a wild pitch, and catcher Jose Melendez airmailed a ball over Rojas's head at third to score Ryan to make it 10-3.

Patrick Mills checked in with his first homer of the year to make it 11-3.

Lee finished his outing after the sixth, giving up just a walk. Overall, Lee gave up three runs, only two earned, on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts and it's his first professional win.

Austin Mora appeared in relief and received an extra run in the ninth when Ryan singled, and Jason Pineda walked the bases loaded and plunked Rooks with a pitch with the bases loaded to give the Mustangs an 12-3 lead. Mora did give up three hits in a row in the bottom of the ninth to give up two runs, but he sent down the next three batters to pick up a three inning save.

The Mustangs look for their fifth win of the season against the Voyagers at 11:30 a.m. Sunday with pre-game coverage at 11:10 a.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.

