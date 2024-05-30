Offense Shines and Bullpen Responds in Chukars Victory

May 30, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Idaho Falls, Idaho - The Idaho Falls Chukars united for an 11-8 victory over the Northern Colorado Owlz on Wednesday.

The Chukars bullpen thrived after being placed in a tight situation when starting pitcher Anthony Quattrocchi was a late scratch from the starting lineup. Robby Brown, Dusty Baird , Garrett Crowley and Nate Lamb combined to put on a show for Idaho Falls.

Offensively, the Chukars jumped on the Owlz early when they put up five runs in the first inning. Brett Barrera delivered the big blow in the inning when he smacked a two-run home run.

Trevor Rogers continued his hot streak, smacking a solo home run in the third inning.

After the Owlz made the score 6-5 in the bottom of the third inning, the Chukars pushed back with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Jacob Jablonski picked up RBIs in the fifth and seventh innings, putting Idaho Falls ahead 11-6.

Dario Gomez would hit his second home run of the game in the seventh inning and the Owlz picked up another run in the ninth inning. However, Nate Lamb helped the Chukars escape a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Rogers finished the night 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs. Tyler Wyatt went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Barrera finished the game 2-for-3 while picking up a home run and two RBIs.

Crowley shined on the mound for the Chukars, throwing 3.0 innings and allowing two runs while striking out seven of the ten batters that he faced. Lamb made his professional baseball debut for the Chukars and picked up the save while striking out two batters.

The Chukars and the Owlz will return to action on Thursday night at 6:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on 980 The Sports Zone and can be streamed live on FloSports.

