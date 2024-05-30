Sophy's Strong Start Fuels Glacier to Sixth Straight Win

GREAT FALLS, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (6-2) won their 99 th game in franchise history Wednesday night, thanks to six strong innings from starter Kaleb Sophy and another home run from outfielder John Daly. Glacier survived a seventh inning rally from the Great Falls Voyagers (2-6) to pull out an 8-5 victory.

Gavin Tonkel got his Range Rider account opened in the third inning when he led off the frame with a home run, then both JD McLaughlin and Andy Atwood took advantage of Great Falls errors to score and go up 3-0. In the sixth, Daly sent a deep fly ball over center field for his second homer of the season, and he added an RBI single in the seventh scoring Christian Kirtley. Freddy Guilamo rounded out the scoring later that inning when he scored both Mason Dinesen and Chad Castillo.

Kaleb Sophy allowed just a solo homer in his six innings of work, on five hits, four strikeouts, and one walk. Connor Housley delivered his first save of 2024 when he struck out six in the final two innings and allowed no hits and no runs.

The Range Riders play their 200 th game in franchise history tomorrow night, with a 7 PM first pitch in Great Falls, before returning home this weekend for three more against the Voyagers. While the team is on the road, you can listen at 1240 AM, 102.7 FM, and SAM1240.com.

