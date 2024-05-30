Homestand #2 Preview

May 30, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks return home to Memorial Stadium after a nine game road trip on Friday, June 7 for the start of a three-game weekend series against their in-state rival, the Idaho Falls Chukars.

This series continues the battle for the Traffic Cone Trophy as part of the Highway Series, presented by the Idaho Transportation Department. The Highway Series is a season long battle between the two in-state rivals, and whichever team has the best record out of the 18 games faced, will take home the Traffic Cone Trophy at the end of the season.

Friday, June 7 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-game Fireworks (KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune7-2024

Saturday, June 8 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Cross Body Bag Giveaway; the first 1,000 fans through the gates will take home a Boise Hawks branded cross body bag!

Boise State Football Quarterback, Maddux Madsen Appearance; The Boise Hawks welcome Boise State Football Quarterback, Maddux Madsen, to Memorial Stadium as part of the Boise Hawks' Boise State Student Athlete Series. Maddux will throw out a first pitch and then join fans in The Garden for a meet and greet with photos and autographs.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune8-2024

Sunday, June 9 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 12:15 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Project Filter Kids Zone, a complimentary hot dog, and a chance to run the bases following the game.

Dollar Dog Day (Falls Brand); Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long!

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune9-2024

