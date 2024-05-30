Boise Hawks Announce Coaches for 2024

BOISE, Idaho - The Boise Hawks are welcoming two new coaches to the team for the 2024 season, Joe Dominiak and Travis Blackley, Hawks Manager Gary Van Tol announced, Tuesday.

Dominiak has over 25 years of experience playing and coaching baseball, ending his 2023 season with the Chicago Dogs of the American Association.

Since 2015, he has been in player development with the Los Angeles of Anaheim. From 1999-2008, Dominiak was the head baseball coach at St. Martin's.

Van Tol said, "I'm excited to reconnect with Joe again. With his experience at all levels, he's a Swiss army knife. My relationship with him goes back many years. He's low maintenance, he knows his stuff and I trust him. He's comfortable following my lead and observing how I manage our team. JD will have full autonomy running our offense, working with our catchers and giving his input in every aspect. I am excited to be in the trenches with him, he's a grinder and I can't wait to see what he brings to the organization." Travis Blackley hails from Australia and played for five MLB teams during a diverse career with professional stops in Korea, Japan, Mexico, and Australia. He started his professional career in 2001 with the Seattle Mariners organization and made his MLB debut with the Mariners in 2004.

Van Tol said, "The experience Travis brings to the table as an MLB player is something that will make an immediate impact with our players. Now that his career is over, he still wants to make a contribution to the game. I'm excited to give him an opportunity to start his professional coaching career and help mentor him any way I can. He knows the grind. We're going to have a blast." The Hawks open the 2004 season tonight hosting the Grand Junction Jackalopes.

