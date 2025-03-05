Boise Hawks 2025 Seasonal Job Fair Announced

March 5, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have announced the date of their annual seasonal job fair for the 2025 season on Saturday, April 12th from 10 AM to 12 PM at Memorial Stadium (5600 North Glenwood Street, Boise, ID 83714).

The Hawks are in search of dedicated and reliable personnel to join their game day staff for the upcoming season. They are looking for a variety of skill sets and personalities, but most importantly, they are looking for individuals who can contribute to the positive experience of their loyal fans and guests.

There are forty-nine (49) home games at Memorial Stadium, not including Memorial Stadium Special Events. Position hours differ but range from 1 PM to 10:30 PM. Operating hours are dependent on game duration, which can vary. The Job Fair will consist of standard applicant paperwork and brief personal interviews with Boise Hawks Management. All applicants must be 15 years of age or older.

The Hawks are looking to fill the following (but not limited to) positions: box office attendants, ushers, cooks, servers, food runners, hawkers, general concessions, Kids Zone attendants, clubbies, camera operators, and press box crew.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.