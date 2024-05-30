PaddleHeads Win 3rd Straight in Wire-to-Wire Victory

May 30, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







OGDEN, UT - After tallying 20 runs in consecutive games, the Missoula PaddleHeads offense would once again come out firing in game 2 of a 6-game set opposite the Ogden Raptors. The PaddleHeads would jump on the board in each of the first 2 innings to take control right out of the shoot. The PaddleHeads attack would slow down a bit compared to its last 2 games, but would still have plenty of breathing room when it was all said and done.

The PaddleHeads would never lead by less than 5 runs after jumping to the lead in the first 2 innings in an 11-5 win over the Raptors. The 11-run total marked the 7th consecutive game in which Missoula has scored 10 runs or more in a contest. The top of the order would set the table throughout the course of the game with Kamron Willman, Alec Sanchez, and Adam Fogel finishing with 7 hits combined in the contest. Starting pitcher Dawson Day would also enjoy a solid outing in 5 innings of work as the starter earning his first win for the PaddleHeads this season on the rubber in a solid outing to keep things stabilized.

Pioneer League Stories from May 30, 2024

