Vibes Destroy Ballers with a 27-11 Thumping

May 30, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







The Rocky Mountain Vibes were left with a bad taste in their mouths following their 21-15 loss on Tuesday, blowing the biggest lead (7) of any Pioneer League team this season. The Vibes, however, responded magnificently on Wednesday, defeating the Oakland Ballers by a score of 27-11.

Rocky Mountain starter Carlos Lomeli set the tone for the contest, throwing five scoreless innings, a stark contrast to Tuesday, when Oakland scored in all nine frames. That allowed the Vibes offense to continue to shine in the middle innings, with Rocky Mountain collecting six runs in the third and eight in the fourth, followed by six more in the fifth.

Vibes center fielder Brett Carson dominated at the plate, going 5-5 with four RBIs and four runs scored, including a two-run homer to dead center that nearly cleared the batter's eye. Rocky Mountain's nine hitters all registered base knocks with eight of them recording multi-hit outings.

One of those was left fielder Stephen Wilmer , who drove in a game-high six runs and had four hits, raising his batting average to .500. The Vibes concluded the night with 27 hits and have scored a whopping 42 runs in the first two games of the series against the Ballers.

Follow @VibesBaseball on Instagram and X for coverage of everything Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball all season long.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.