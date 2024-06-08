Night and Day: Christian Day's Stellar Start Leads Vibes Past Mustangs 14-3

June 8, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Rocky Mountain right-handed pitcher Christian Day made his first start since last season on Friday night, coming off four tough relief appearances. After entering the contest with a 36.00 ERA, Day turned the tables and pitched 6 innings, allowing only three earned runs without a single one walk.

That instilled confidence in the Vibes' entire lineup, as the offense and bullpen followed Day's lead, resulting in a 14-3 victory over the Mustangs, splitting the first four games of the series in half.

On the offensive side, Rocky Mountain had not scored an earned run in 18 innings, but a seven-run fourth inning changed everything. First baseman Dane Tofteland rounded off the inning with a three-run home run, extending the lead to 10-3. He'd also lead off the seventh with a long ball, ending his night with two home runs and four RBIs.

Right fielder Steven Rivas continued his hot start to the season, adding three extra base hits and four RBIs. He has now driven in 16 runs in his last six games, putting him in a tie for sixth in the league with 24 RBI.

