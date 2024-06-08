Ballers Win Third in a Row, 12-8

OAKLAND, CA - The Oakland Ballers secured their 3rd consecutive victory over the Yolo High Wheelers tonight by a final score of 12-8. Oakland has now taken a 3-1 series and heads into the weekend with a chance to secure a series victory over their Northern California rivals in what was arguably their most complete performance of the season.

A sizable Friday crowd was on hand for the Ballers game this evening, and the star of the show was Oakland's starting pitcher Christian Cosby. Cosby was collecting strikeouts with great haste, punching out eight of the nine total outs in the first three innings of work. Cosby would continue his rampant pace over his 5.1 innings pitched tonight, leaving the game with a Ballers single game record of 13 strikeouts. Cosby more than doubled his season total, as he entered the night with 10 strikeouts over his previous seven innings of work. The big right hander would secure his second win of the season.

The Oakland offense was prolific tonight as well, scoring in each inning from the 2nd all the way through the 7th. Oakland saw three balls leave the yard tonight, the first courtesy of Austin Davis, who sent the first pitch he saw into the netting beyond the left field fence. The other two home runs were delivered by none other than Dondrei Hubbard. The designated hitter blasted his 5th and 6th home runs of the season tonight. He now leads the Ballers with six home runs on the season, as well as a team best 21 RBIs.

Oakland's bullpen held strong through the final frames, as Burdett, Eglite and Dahle would combine to finish the game out on the mound. In total, Oakland struck out 20 Yolo batters, giving them 158 strikeouts on the season as a staff. The Ballers are tops in the league in strikeouts recorded across the Pioneer League.

The Ballers will go for the series victory tomorrow afternoon at Raimondi Park. First pitch of that contest is scheduled for 1:05, and you can get tickets to all Ballers games at oaklandballers.com and listen live on 860AM The Answer.

