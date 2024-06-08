Offensive Fireworks Leads PaddleHeads to Win

June 8, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - A sold out crowd at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park would look forward to a fireworks display after game 4 between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Great Falls Voyagers. The raucous crowd would provide energy throughout the game on a picturesque night for baseball in the Garden City. The PaddleHeads offense would also deliver some fire power of their own throughout the course of the game leading to yet another victory over the Voyagers.

A 4-run rally in the third inning would give the PaddleHeads an advantage they would never relinquish the rest of the way. Missoula would also tally runs in the final 3 frames when they came to the plate offensively to match production from the Voyagers at every turn in a 12-8 victory. The win clinched a series win over Great Falls in their 4th win in as many nights.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 8, 2024

Offensive Fireworks Leads PaddleHeads to Win - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.