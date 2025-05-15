PaddleHeads to Host Mavericks in Exhibition Game Friday

May 15, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads are in the final days of Spring Training as they prepare for the beginning of the regular season on May 20 opposite the Billings Mustangs. On Friday evening, fans in Missoula will get a chance to get a peak at players that will be taking the field during the regular season under the lights at Allegiance Field Ogren Park. In the process folks in the Garden City will also be supporting another fixture in the Missoula baseball community.

The PaddleHeads will welcome Legion Baseball to the ballpark as the Missoula Mavericks will participate in an exhibition contest. The Mavs will have a unique opportunity to take the field with professional baseball players in what will be a fun night of baseball to get folks excited for another Pioneer League season. First pitch on Friday evening is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. General Admission entry into the ballpark will be 5 dollars with all proceeds going to Missoula Legion Baseball. Concession stands will also be open to the public.

The game itself will see PaddleHeads players, and Mavericks players go against one another. Legion players will pitch to themselves with the PaddleHeads doing the same to level the playing field. This will give both teams the opportunity to compete while also keeping the game fun for all involved. It also will bring 2 baseball teams that represent the city of Missoula together for an entertaining night of baseball for all fans.

The PaddleHeads will begin their regular season on the road in the Magic City opening a 6-game series against the Mustangs on May 20. First pitch from Dehler Park is set for 6:35 p.m. Missoula will play in its first regular season home game on May 27th in a Pioneer League Postseason rematch with the Glacier Range Riders. To be a part of Opening Night Festivities, visit www.gopaddleheads.com to get your tickets now.







