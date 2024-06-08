Ballers Fall to Yolo 11-6

June 8, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

OAKLAND, CA - The Oakland Ballers looked to win their 4 th game in a row against the High Wheelers, but a career day from Brayland Skinner thwarted those efforts and saw Yolo win their second game of the series.

The clouds over Raimondi Park at the start of this game might have served as an omen for the Ballers. The High Wheelers hit their first of four home runs on just the third pitch of the game. Yolo would hit three solo home runs in the first two innings off of Ballers starter Carson Lambert.

Lambert only allowed four hits through his first six innings of work. The former USC Trojan kept the Ballers in the game, as he settled nicely on the mound in the middle innings. Lambert ran into trouble however, as he made his way out to the mound in the top of the seventh, but wouldn't record an out before being removed from the game.

The Ballers offense worked for Lambert this afternoon. After Carson recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the top of the 3 rd inning, the offense would get to work. Oakland pushed a run across in the 3 rd, and with two outs Austin Davis crushed a two-run home run to tie the game at 3-3. Oakland would then take a 5-3 lead in the following inning, as the Ballers strung a few hits together, including a Brian Williams RBI double.

The game would head into the 7 th inning tied at 5-5 however, as Brayland Skinner hit his first of two home runs to tie the game in the top of the 5 th inning. Skinner would tally all seven of his RBIs in this one from the 5 th inning on. Skinner broke the 5-5 tie with a two-run single in what was a 3-run 7 th inning for the High Wheelers. Skinner would later put the final nail in the coffin as he hit his second home run of the game, a 3-run blast that would give the High Wheelers an 11-6 lead.

With the loss this afternoon, Oakland falls to 10-7 on the season, and Yolo improves to 7-7. Oakland will go for the series win tomorrow, as they will send Elijah Pleasants, who is 1-0 on the season so far, to the mound to face of against Yolo's JC Ariza. First pitch tomorrow is set for 1:05pm and you can get your tickets to the series finale at oaklandballers.com, or you can listen live on 860 AM The Answer.

