Walks Haunt Jackalopes

June 8, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Grand Jackalopes walked themselves out of the ballgame last night, falling 17-6 to the Northern Colorado Owlz after surrendering 15 free passes.

The Jackalopes led 5-2 after two innings thanks in large part again to Julian Boyd, who drove in one and scored two of the team's early runs. The former NCAA Division II Player of the Year is off to a torrid start in the Pioneer League, batting.571 with eight runs scored, five RBI, and seven steals (four coming tonight) across his first 14 plate appearances.

The trouble with the walks came to a head for the Jackalopes in the top of the third inning when starter Elijah Johnson hit a batter and walked two more with the bases loaded, giving the Owlz their first lead, one they would not relinquish.

Once he had the lead, Owlz starter Will Buraconack settled in, not allowing another run for the rest of his 6th-inning start. The Owlz bullpen that followed was similarly stingy, only allowing one additional run.

Meanwhile, the Owlz added two in the 5th and two each in the 7th and 8th before truly slamming the door shut with a four-spot in the top of the 9th.

These insurance runs came against a variety of Jackalope relievers, including Evan Massie, who gave the home team some much needed length after the early departure of the starter Johnson, going 3.2 while allowing two runs.

The Jackalopes also saw an appearance on the hill from last night's third baseman, Mike Bathauer.

While primarily a position player, the Kingman, AZ native threw four innings out of the bullpen at Division II Adams State earlier this year.

"The jury is still out on Bathauer's role." Jackalopes manager Chris Knabenshue said.

Once again, a big inning for Northern Colorado allowed them to surge past the Jackalopes.

"We need better pitchers that throw strikes," Knabenshue said. "We need to not make errors behind them, and it would be good if our offense would kick it."

The win puts the Owlz within a half-game of the Missoula Paddleheads for first place in the PBL. Meanwhile, the Jackalopes fall to 4-12, eight games out of a playoff spot.

The series continues Saturday night with Kid's Opening Day. Little leaguers from across the Grand Valley, who received tickets from Jackalope players earlier this spring, will see their professional heroes in action at Suplizio Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35. Tickets are available at https://vivenu.com/seller/grand-junction-jackalopes-x73o

