Jackalopes Announce 2025 Roster

May 19, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes, under returning Manager Frank Gonzales, have announced their 26-man Opening Day roster. The roster includes four returning Jackalopes players and four that played under Gonzales for the Northern Colorado Owlz last year.

"Building a competitive roster is number one," Gonzales said. "Bringing in the right arms and bats with an emphasis on defense has proven to be successful in the past."

Gonzales, who managed the Northern Colorado Owlz for the last two seasons, has brought four players with him over the Rocky Mountains for the 2025 season: pitcher Reese Miller, infielder Evan Scavotto, pitcher Tyler Curtis and catcher Daymon Maynard.

"You know what you're getting into," Reese Miller said, regarding getting to work with Gonzales again. "He just allows you to be yourself."

In addition, four pitchers who donned Jackalopes uniforms in 2024 are back this year: Evan Massie, Aydan Alger, Riley Egloff and Ethan Brown. Evan Massie, a towering 6'6" lefty from Boise, proved himself last season as a standout performer, leading all Jackalopes pitchers with a record of 7-4 and an impressive ERA of 5.21--significantly lower than the league average. He also ranked second on the team in strikeouts, notching 85 throughout the season.

"It's nice to see some new faces," Massie said. "Everyone seems to be locked in and ready to compete."

The Jackalopes begin their season on May 20th when they take on the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers in California to begin a six-game series. They will then travel to Oakland to take on the Ballers in a six-game series. All Jackalopes games this season can be watched live and on-demand on Flo Sports.

The Jackalopes home-opener will be on Tuesday, June 3rd against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Suplizio Field at 6:35pm. The first 250 fans through the gates will receive a free Opening Day T-Shirt courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings. Tickets to all Jackalopes home games can be purchased at the Jackalopes Official Ticketing page.







