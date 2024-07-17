Vibes Set New Pioneer League Single Game Attendance Record
July 17, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release
On July 4, 2024 the Rocky Mountain Vibes set a new Pioneer League Single Game Attendance Record with 8,427 fans.
The Colorado Springs Sky Sox/Rocky Mountain Vibes all-time attendance record was set on July 4, 2004 when the Sky Sox played the Omaha Royals in front of 9,505 fans.
