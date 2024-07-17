Chuks Win Final Series of First Half Monday

Idaho Falls-The Chukars (21-27) and Billings Mustangs (22-26) squared off over three nights at Melaleuca Field and the Idaho Falls faithful were rewarded with two emphatic victories over the visitors by final scores of 13-4 and 17-2 on Friday and Saturday before Billings stole a win in the series finale to rob the Chukars of the sweep.

In game one of the series the Chukars fell behind 1-0 after the top of the first but from that point on it was all Idaho Falls. The Chukars led 10-1 after four innings and would go on to smash 18 hits over their eight innings at the plate. Starter Caleb Reyes improved his record to 3-0 on the mound and again bettered his ERA number which now sits below 3.50. Reyes has earned a quality start in every appearance as a professional.

In game two both offenses eased their way into the contest as Billings took the first lead of the game thanks to a lone run in the top of the third.

The Chuks scored a pair in the bottom of the third and fourth innings to carry a 4-1 advantage past the halfway point in the ballgame. In the bottom of the fifth the Chukars put the game to bed when the hammered out 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, a frame in which Billings were forced to use a total of 4 pitchers just to escape the onslaught of offense that the Chuks rained down upon the visitors. Offensively Trevor Rogers shined with a 2 HR night, earning 7 RBI in the process and as usual Owen Sharts was unbeatable on the mound at Melaleuca Field as the Chukars ace dealt for six innings and struck out nine while surrendering only one earned run as he improved his season record to 3-3.

In the series finale Billings finally found their offense that had be missing in the first two games of the week, the Mustangs shot out to an 11-1 lead after two innings and never looked back. The Chukars did put together a rally in the middle innings but the closest the good guys managed to get was within three runs.

The Chukars kickoff the second half of the Pioneer League season on Tuesday night in Billings.

