Villa Turns in Dominant Effort in 6-0 Win Over Range Riders

July 17, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads opened the 2nd half of the Pioneer League season Tuesday night in their first appearance on the road opposite the Glacier Range Riders. Missoula will make a habit of playing at Glacier Bank Park in the 2nd half with this being the 1st of 12 games to be played at this ballpark. Missoula would turn to their opening day starter Alfredo Villa in a battle with a team that will also be headed for the league playoffs come September. After finding his form in his last 2 outings of the first half, Villa would have a start to remember to open the 2nd half.

The 2023 league pitcher of the year would throw nearly 70% of his pitches for strikes over 8 shutout innings Tuesday keeping the Glacier lineup in check throughout. Villa would be the 1st PaddleHeads starter this season to make it through 8 innings. After Villa allowed 2 base runners in the 9th, Ethan Swanson would have Villa's back striking out the side to ensure no runs would cross the plate. A pair of home runs would tell the rest of the story as Missoula picked up its 2nd shutout win of the season in a 6-0 victory over Glacier.

