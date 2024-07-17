Crenshaw to the Mariners

July 17, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







During batting practice Tuesday, before the second-half opener against the Idaho Falls Chukars, the Mustangs received word the Seattle Mariners purchased the contract of Mustangs infielder Dustin Crenshaw.

"It's kind of a shock, to say the least," Crenshaw said after he received the news. "I'm really thankful Craig (Maddox) and my dad helped figure it out. I'm just grateful."

Crenshaw had hits in eight of nine games he played for the Mustangs while playing solid defense at second base and shortstop. He also collected his first professional home run Thursday, July 11, against the Ogden Raptors in a 8-2 win.

Finishing his collegiate career at Grand Canyon University with a .286 batting average, Crenshaw hit .306 with two doubles, a home run, six RBIs and a stolen base.

Over four seasons at Grand Canyon, Crenshaw had 25 doubles, four triples, three home runs, and 46 RBIs.

Dustin becomes the second Crenshaw to join a Major League organization in as many seasons. His older brother, Wyatt Crenshaw, hit .314 in 15 games for the Mustangs as an outfielder in 2023. The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Wyatt in the 19th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The Mustangs wish Dustin Crenshaw success in his future endeavors with the Seattle Mariners.

