Ballers Fall in Second-Half Opener

July 17, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

DAVIS, Calif. -- In their first game of the second half of the Pioneer League season, the Ballers struggled to get the bats going in a 5-2 loss to the Yolo High Wheelers. They got the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but mustered just five hits in Tuesday's series opener.

Yolo starter Cameron Repetti was the epitome of efficiency, breezing through seven innings of one-run ball. He gave up just three hits and two walks to earn his fourth win of the season.

Meanwhile, the top of the lineup accounted for all five of Yolo's runs. Brayland Skinner scored three times and picked up three hits, Braylin Marine tallied three knocks and Bobby Lada drove in two with a pair of hits.

In the bottom of the first, the High Wheelers took an early 1-0 advantage. Lada lined a single to left to score Skinner, who stole second to get in scoring position.

Oakland evened the terms in the fourth. Dondrei Hubbard swatted an opposite-field, RBI double to right to drive in Austin Davis and tie the contest at one apiece.

The first five frames blew by, with Justin Kleinsorge and Repetti partaking in a pitcher's duel. Kleinsorge gave up just one run and three hits through his initial five innings of work for the Ballers.

However, the High Wheelers started the sixth with three straight hits to regain the lead. After Skinner and Marine singled, Lada stung an RBI double down the third-base line to knock Kleinsorge out of the game. Yolo extended its edge to 4-1 with a sacrifice fly and fielder's choice before the Ballers could escape the inning.

Trailing 5-1 in the ninth, Oakland got one back with a Noah Martinez single to center, which plated JP Gates who doubled to begin the frame. It gave the Ballers a couple chances to even things up, but they came up empty.

The series continues from Davis on Wednesday, with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m. PDT. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

