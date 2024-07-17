Second Half Opener Ends in 10-4 Loss

July 17, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







A tip of the cap to Idaho Falls starter Brian Williams as he gives up just one hit in a 10-4 Mustangs loss.

Williams picked up a quality start with six innings giving up just two runs on a hit with four walks and seven strikeouts. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

In his professional debut, Mustangs starter Shane Spencer tossed three and two thirds giving up eight runs, one unearned, on nine hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

In the first, Brandon Bohning reached on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Trevor Rodgers and the Chukars led 1-0.

Spencer stranded a leadoff single and a one-out double in the second with back-to-back strikeouts on Jacob Shanks and Ryan McCarthy.

In the third, Nick Iannatone hit a one-out single and a double, while Rodgers hit his second sacrifice fly to bring home Iannatone to go up 2-0. Roberto Gonzalez hit a two-run home run to make it a 4-0 Chukars lead.

Spencer surrendered a leadoff single to Brett Barrera in the fourth and a walk to Shanks, while McCarthy laid down a sacrifice bunt to move them over. Bohning walked on a 3-1 pitch and Iannatone hit an RBI single to put Idaho Falls ahead 5-0. Wyatt reached on a fielder's choice on a groundball to third, which brought home another run, and Rodgers picked up a two-RBI double to give him four RBIs and the Chukars led 8-0.

Daniel Willie finished the fourth and tossed a scoreless fifth. He gave up a leadoff single to Bohning in the sixth, while Wyatt moved Bohning to second on a bunt. Rodgers hit his fifth RBI of the night to bring home Bohning and give the Chukars a 9-0 lead.

With two-outs, and both Mitch Moralez and Casey Harford reaching on walks in the sixth, Connor Denning broke up the no-hitter with a two-RBI double to put the Mustangs on the board with a score of 9-2.

In the top of the seventh, Bohning picked up an RBI single to score Barrera and make it a 10-2 ballgame.

Jacob Kline slammed his third homer of the year to make it 10-3 after seven innings. In the eighth, Kline collected another RBI with a two-out single to make it a 10-4 game.

Trevor Jackson tossed a scoreless eighth and ninth inning giving up just a hit and a walk with two strikeouts.

The Mustangs try to even up their second half record after the second-half opener loss Tuesday.

Ethan McRae takes the mound Wednesday night. You can find coverage at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.