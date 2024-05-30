Jackalopes Edged by Yolo

May 30, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







In a thrilling showdown at Dobbins Stadium, the Grand Junction Jackalopes faced off against the Yolo High Wheelers on May 29, 2024. Despite a valiant effort, the Jackalopes fell short, succumbing to the High Wheelers with a final score of 3-2.

The game started with both teams displaying solid defense, keeping the scoreboard clean through the initial innings. However, the High Wheelers broke the deadlock in the bottom of the second inning, taking a 1-0 lead.

The third inning saw no change in the score, but the fourth inning brought fireworks. Matt Turner of the Jackalopes swung his bat with precision, launching a powerful homer to bring in two runs, puttng the Jackalopes ahead 2-1.

The High Wheelers fought back in the bottom of the fourth, capitalizing on opportunities to score two runs and regain the lead, making it 3-2 in their favor.

The remaining innings were a showcase of defensive prowess from both teams, with neither able to add to their tally. Despite a late surge from the Jackalopes, they couldn't overcome the deficit, ultimately falling short by one run.

Key players from both sides contributed to the intense battle, with notable performances from Matt Turner for the Jackalopes and Braylin Marine for the High Wheelers.

Pitching was crucial in this tightly contested match, with Dawson Lane claiming the win for the High Wheelers, supported by strong relief performances from Ben Ferrer, Kris Anglin, Noah Estrella, and Connor Langrell.

With the loss, the Jackalopes fall to 1-7 while the High Wheelers improve their standing to 3-2. Game 3 of the series kicks off tonight at 5:30pm MST, you can listen to the full game live on the High Wheelers Youtube Audio channel.

The Jackalopes Opening Night at Suplizio Field is slated for June 4th at 6:35pm against the Northern Colorado Owlz. Tickets are available at https://vivenu.com/seller/grand-junction-jackalopes-x73o

For information or inquires, please reach out to [email protected] or call the office at 970-255-7625.

