Vibes Can't Build on Mustangs' Mistakes, Lose 14-6

June 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







Going into the bottom of fifth on Thursday night, the Vibes were heading down a slippery slope to the Mustangs trailing 7-0, but Rocky Mountain capitalized on four Billings errors with six runs, including an RBI double by second basemen Ernie Yake and a two-run triple by right fielder Steven Rivas, to put the game at 7-6.

However, the scoring stopped there, as the Vibes were unable to maintain their momentum in the following innings, losing 14-6 to fall to 4-8 on the season.

Rocky Mountain only had four baserunners for the rest of the game after the fifth inning, as Billings reliever Luke Rettig retired seven straight from the end of the sixth to the eighth.

The Vibes' pitching staff continued to struggle, surrendering double-digit runs for the ninth consecutive game.

Mustangs right fielder Jason Rooks finished the game with four hits, including two doubles, a triple, and a walk. He narrowly missed a home run by inches for the cycle on his second double. In the sixth inning, he essentially put the game out of reach on his two-out triple that cleared the bases and gave Billings a 10-6 lead.

Billings added two RBI doubles in the final frame to secure a 14-6 victory.

