Andres Rios Hits First Cycle in Jackalopes History in Thrilling Win

June 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

On June 6, 2024, Andres Rios made history for the Grand Junction Jackalopes, hitting the team's first recorded cycle as part of a flawless 5-for-5 performance at the plate. His efforts propelled the Jackalopes to a dramatic 16-14 victory over the Northern Colorado Owlz.

Rios ignited the game with a triple in the first inning, followed by a home run in the third. He continued his hot streak with singles in both the fifth and sixth innings, and sealed the cycle with a double in the seventh. The local crowd of 1,356 erupted in applause as Rios reached second, celebrating his remarkable achievement.

"It feels great, especially when everything clicks for you on the same day. I've [hit for the cycle] before in Little League and college, but not as a professional," Rios said. "Yesterday is now behind us, we have a new day ahead. I'm more focused on winning ball games; the individual accolades don't mean anything when it's a team-based sport."

Reflecting on his historic feat, Rios added, "It's an honor to carry the Jackalopes name with me. There is always a first for everything!"

Jackalopes manager Chris Knabenshue praised Rios' performance, saying, "That cycle was big for us. He's been hitting the ball more consistently than anyone on our team, and he finally got rewarded for it."

The 27-year-old San Diego native is in his first season with the Jackalopes. Last summer, he played in four games for the Rocky Mountain Vibes of the Pioneer League. With this standout performance, Rios is quickly establishing himself as a key player for the Jackalopes.

