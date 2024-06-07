Mustangs Experience Bad Vibes in 14-3 Loss

June 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Vibes have a seven-run bottom of the fourth to beat the Mustangs.

The Mustangs had a 2-0 lead on a two-run home run by Pat Mills.

The Vibes answered with an RBI triple by Steven Rivas to make it 2-1.

The Mustangs had an RBI triple from Moralez to score Mills, who singled with one out, to go back up by two runs by a score of 3-1.

The Vibes collected another two runs on a double by Rivas to tie the game at 3 in the bottom of the third.

The Mustangs struggled in the fourth. Ethan McRae gave up a leadoff walk to Stephen Wilmer, with an RBI double by Mason Sykes, and an RBI single by Tyler Davis, with a sac bunt by Devyn Lopez and an RBI by Eddie McCabe with a Rivas sac fly. Dane Tofteland capped off the inning with a three-run home run to go up 10-3.

The Mustangs could not scratch a run across despite leadoff men aboard in the fourth, seventh, and eighth.

In the seventh, Tofteland struck again with a leadoff home run.

The Vibes picked up three more on a two-run single by Wilmer and a Sykes sac fly to bring your final score.

McRae received the loss and falls to 1-1, while Christian Day picked up the win to improve to 1-2.

The Mustangs look to re-take the series lead at 6:35 p.m. Saturday. Pre-game starts at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.tv.

