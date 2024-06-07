Rios Leads Charge as Hot Bats Lift Jackalopes

Andres Rios hit the first recorded cycle in Jackalope history as part of a 5-for-5 day at the plate, Damian Henderson had a six-RBI night and the Grand Junction Jackalopes got their first home win of the season in a 16-14 slugfest over the Northern Colorado Owlz at Suplizio Field. The win improves GJ's record to 4-11 on the season.

Rios tripled in the first inning, homered in the third inning, singled in both the fifth and sixth innings and doubled in the seventh to earn a raucous ovation from the local crowd of 1,356, earning his second consecutive Player of the Game honors.

"That cycle was big for us," Jackalopes manager Chris Knabenshue said. "He's been hitting the ball more consistently than anyone on our team, and he finally got rewarded for it."

The top three of the Jackalopes order (Julian Boyd, Rios and Henderson) dominated on Thursday night, combining for 10 hits, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored, two triples and two home runs across 15 plate appearances.

Right-hander Connor Barton made his first career start after five previous bullpen appearances and pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless ball. The Jackalopes grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the third inning with a Boyd single followed by a Rios home run, the second of the year for Rios.

The Owlz answered with six runs in the top of the fourth to take a 6-2 lead, but the Jackalopes made multiple comebacks in this game. Ethan Smith had an RBI groundout in the fourth inning to cut into the deficit before Grand Junction scored three times in the fifth to tie the score, as Damian Henderson hit a two-run triple down the line before coming home to score on a Conrad Villafuerte base hit, all with two outs.

NoCo took an 8-6 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth, but the Jackalopes responded with their best individual inning of the season. Three straight infield singles, the last two on bunts, started the inning and knocked out Owlz starter Tyler Curtis, who allowed nine runs in five-plus innings after entering the game as the Pioneer League's ERA leader.

Off reliever Brandon Kaminer, Boyd drove in a run with a hit-by-pitch before back-to-back singles from Rios and Henderson drove in a combined three runs. Another run scored on a double-play grounder before Smith tallied his second hit of the inning, a two-run single to make it 13-8.

Rios completed his cycle in the seventh with an RBI double. The crowd was still acknowledging Rios's achievement when Henderson crushed a fastball deep to right field for a two-run home run, his third of the season, giving the Jackalopes an eight-run lead at 16-8.

NoCo made things interesting with six runs in the top of the ninth, but Hunter Bryan came out of the bullpen to retire both hitters he faced and earn the save.

