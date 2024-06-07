Late Inning Push Leads Missoula to Win

MISSOULA, MT - After a pair of slugfests to open the series, game 3 between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Great Falls Voyagers would be a turn in the other direction. Great Falls would only tally runs offensively in one inning on this night and would also be limited to only 6 hits as a team. On the flipside, Missoula would trail for a large portion of the night leading up to the 6th inning. The PaddleHeads would finally erase the deficit in the bottom of the 6th knotting up the score at 4 runs apiece. Behind 2 more production innings offensively, the PaddleHeads would find just enough offense to back up solid work from the bullpen.

Missoula would score runs in innings 6 through 8 to grab the lead over the Voyagers. Great Falls would not find any success on the flipside opposite Jestin Jones, and Andrew Garcia in the Missoula bullpen. The duo would allow only 1 baserunner over the final 3 innings. The end result would be a 7-4 victory Thursday as the PaddleHeads won their third game in as many nights in action with the Voyagers.

